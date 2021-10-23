Dufil Lavishes Scholarship on Children

Omolabake Fasogbon

In fulfilment of its promise to reward outstanding brains and efforts among Nigerian children, Dufil Prima Foods Plc., makers of Indomie noodles has rewarded winners of its Indomie Independence Day Awards (IIDA) initiative.

The IIDA is a corporate social responsibility initiative of Dufil aimed at recognising and celebrating children below the age of 15, who have exhibited extraordinary acts of heroism in the face of danger or societal challenges.

The initiative has so far benefited 42 Nigerian children who have shown exemplary character and bravery.

For this year’s edition, Joshua Agboola, Elijah Daniel Emenka and Favour Sunday, won the Intellectual, Physical and Social Bravery categories of the award respectively and were honoured with appreciable scholarship prize.

In his address, Chief Executive Officer of Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr. Adhi Narto stated that IIDA “reflects the belief of the organization” in the extraordinary qualities of the Nigerian child that needed to be appreciated.

He said: “As a brand, we feel the need to celebrate our unsung heroes- Nigerian children, who are doing extraordinary job, without being celebrated. This year, we received hundreds of entries and when we went through those entries, we were amazed to see the kinds of work Nigerian children are doing. They have displayed a bravery that even 40-year-old persons would have to think twice before doing them. We salute those children.”

Also present at the function, Executive Permanent Board Member, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Dayo Israel emphasized the role of quality and scientific-oriented education. He described IIDA as the biggest and most inspiring programme for children in Nigeria.

He said, “It is commendable for an organisation like Dufil Prima Foods to have stayed consistent with social responsibility programme in its way, thus making substantial contribution to the growth and development of Nigerian children, without necessary getting something in return.”

Emenka , 11 from Akwa Ibom evoked emotions from audience with his heroic exploits that saved his sister’s life. He saw his sister gasping for breath from an asthmatic attack and ran to get her inhaler while breaking through the louvers. This poked his eye leaving him partially blind in his left eye. He won the physical bravery category of the award.

On her part, 14 -year-old Sunday from Lagos won the social bravery category for being able to positively transform lives in her community by dedicating her time and passion to teaching children in her community while 12- year-old Agboola from Lagos won the intellectual bravery category as a programmer, future skills activist, Youtuber and speaker on technology topics who started coding as early as six.

Agboola has built capacity in the use of HTML, CSS, Javascript, Jquery, Bootstrap, Java, Python, C++, C#, PHP, Laravel, Love 2D and unity.

Other award of the night was the honourary award for Mrs. Olajumoke Matilda Otitoloju, better known as Iyaniwura, being an advocate of children with disability and community development.

Also honoured were frontline workers -Dr Iorhen Akase and Mrs Awolumate Rachel Olayinka both from the Infectious Diseases Unit of Lagos University Teaching Hospital as well as Nigerian rapper cum singer, Late Olanrewaju Fasasi (Sound Sultan).

