Osimhen Dreams Playing for a Big Premier League Club

*On scorer’s sheet as Napoli defeat Legia Warsaw 3-0 in Europa fixture

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has said he hopes to at some point in his career play for a big English Premier League club, where he will be playing regularly.

Osimhen has been on super form as Napoli stay top of the Italian Serie A with a 100% record after eight rounds of matches.

Just last night, the Super Eagles forward contributed one of the three goals scored by Napoli to claim all three points in the Europa League fixture with Legia Warsaw in Naples. Napoli won 3-0 to move to second on the same four points as Leicester City in Group C.

Osimhen has scored nine goals in ten matches for Napoli this season- five in Serie A and four in Europa League.

“Of course, one day I’d like to play for a big club in England… my priority is to play a lot of games,” the Super Eagles striker told UK’s The Independent.

“Signing for a big club and being on the bench is not exciting for me.”

The striker recounted how he spoke with Arsene Wenger to join Arsenal six years ago.

“I spoke with Arsene Wenger after the tournament (2015 FIFA U17 World Cup in Chile) ended and he wanted me to come to Arsenal,” he said.

“I had a lot of options. Barcelona; Inter Milan; Atletico Madrid; Juventus and the rest.

“Arsenal were a good option, but it wasn’t the best at the time. I wanted to start playing as soon as I turned 18.

“I wanted to go to a place where I had time to invest in my game and improve physically. Wolfsburg showed me that possibility.”

