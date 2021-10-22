Former S’Eagles Media Officer, Alaiya, Begins Final Home Journey

Friends and family members will tomorrow hold a service of songs for former Super Eagles’ Media Officer, Ben Omokagbor Alaiya, who died recently after a brief illness.

According to President, Guild of Sports Editors, Tony Ubani, the service of songs will hold at Beautiful Gate Parish, Praise Hill Estate, Arepo, from 3.00 p.m.

Ubani, who disclosed that the Alaiya family has started preparations for the final rites for the late Editor-in-Chief of SportsDay Newspapers, enjoined friends and associates of the late journalist to turn up for the event.

Alaiya, who was Super Eagles’ media officer from November 2011 to February 2015, died on October 5 in his hometown, Ososo, Edo State, after a brief illness.

According to Alaiya’s family, the body of the late sports journalist would be laid to rest on October 30 in Ososo, Edo State.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

