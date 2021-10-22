BusyBee Group to Honour Industry Heroes, Icons

BusyBee Group has announced its plan to honour unsung industry heroes and icons at its 5th edition of the annual BusyBee Event Business

Managing Director BusyBee Group, Mrs. Bisi Sotunde, while announcing this at a recent press conference at the company’s headquarters in Lagos, said the BusyBee Excellence Awards (BBA) is aimed at celebrating outstanding people in the industry; the unsung heroes and the icons also.

She explained that the award categories are in two parts; the ‘Well Watered Garden Tribe (WWGT) Network,’ categories and the industry categories.

According to her, under the WWGT categories “we have the Most Resourceful, Most Influential and Most Supportive Members of the Yeardrawn from this community of event professionals managed by the BusyBee Group.”

Then under the industry categories are the Industry Leader of the Year, Young Event Professional of the Year and Excellence Recognitions Awards as well as the honorary award for industry icon.

“So the panel of judges and I decided to use these criteria to select the nominees, 12 in all, four in each category. This particular industry award is to celebrate excellence so we did it in zones, to celebrate these unsung heroes and every nominee gets a certificate of award to say well done and this will make others to sit up, encouraged and say though I’m doing something in my corner I am seen.

“BBA is not just for the best event professional but for those who have been doing something in their corners and contributing to the tribe and the industry as a whole. For instance, someone was nominated in Ekiti who has been there for 26 years.

“Then the awards also extend to the known professionals in the industry; the icons. People like Yewande Zacheus who recently handed over the management of her company to a younger one opening our eyes that there is a career path in this industry and that you may not hand over to your children but others.”

Continuing, Sotunde said the group would also honour a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kabir Tukura, who she said is also an unsung hero.

She stressed that the excellence awards was basically to search out the unsung heroes who have been doing things in their constituencies, “so you may be wondering why we went as far as Zuru to fish out a Reps member for this excellence awards.”

According to her, Zuru was nominated as an awardee for his contributions to empowerment, business support and entrepreneurship in his constituency and Nigeria at large.

On the annual summit, she said it is an entrepreneurial workshop that seeks to address the challenges of event professionals in the industry, thus bringing on board business consultants and seasoned experts to share their wealth of experiences and proffer solutions to the burning issues at hand.

“All participants should come ready to learn, unlearn and relearn, to receive clarity and insights as to how to expand their businesses beyond the level where it is.

“One of the benefits of attending the summit is the one year business support services and follow-up plan through our community; ‘WWGT,’ a thriving network with over 250 members cutting across six zones namely: Ekiti/Ondo/Osun zone, Abuja/Kaduna/Kano zone, Rivers/Delta/Enugu zone, Oyo/Ogun zone and Diaspora zone.

“The activities within the WWGT community ensures that all that the participants learn at the summit is implemented thus, experiencing quantum leaps and evident results in their businesses,” she stressed.

The BusyBee Managing Director informed that this year’s summit would have a plethora of seasoned speakers in the event industry including the

Founder, Eventful Limited, Kunle Adebosoye of Klala Photos and Films, Mrs. Yewande Zaccheus.

