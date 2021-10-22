Buhari, Zulum Agree on Repatriation of Displaced Borno Indigenes in Niger Republic

IDP camps in Maiduguri for closure by Dec 31

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on the repatriation of displaced Borno State indigenes taking refuge in Niger Republic.

This is just as the governor gave December 31, 2021 as deadline for the closure of all Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps within Maiduguri metropolis.

Zulum, who disclosed this to newsmen after his meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the president assured him that he will do everything possible to support the effort of the state government in returning internally displaced persons to their ancestral home.

He said: “Mr. President has given me the assurance that he will do everything possible to support the effort by Borno State Government towards returning internally displaced persons to their ancestral homes.”

On the purpose of his visit to President Buhari, the governor said: “I came to brief Mr. President on efforts made by Borno State Government in ensuring the return of internally displaced persons to their ancestoral homes.

“Also the Borno State Government has started and arrangements have been concluded to ensure closure of all internally displaced persons camps that are inside Maiduguri Metropolitan on or before 31st of December 2021.

“Furthermore, on 27th of November, Borno State Government will ensure the resettlement of IDPs that are living in different province of Niger to Mallam Fatori. Mallam Fatori is a local government headquarters in Borno State.

“But somehow, we don’t have human population in this local government area because of the insurgency. Now that we have achieved a reasonable degree of peace, Borno State Government had intended to resettle Mallam Fatori communities on 27th of next month.

“To this effect, the Nigerian military are providing all the needed support to the government of Borno State. I’m pleased to inform you also that the Chief of Naval Staff has ensured the return of naval base to Baga last month.

“These are some of the reasons why I came to brief Mr. President and I also requested Mr. President to continue to provide more support in ensuring that the growing number of ISWAP

that are operating especially in the southern and northern parts of Borno State, are being handled appropriately.”

The governor expressed optimism that President Buhari would render the usual support he has been rendering to the state.

According to the governor, “He (Buhari) has done it before and I hope will also support the noble cause. The people of Borno State and indeed the government are mostly grateful to Mr. President for all the efforts that he has been making, with a view to bringing succour to the internally displaced persons in the state.”

