Four Months after Abduction, 27 Kebbi Students, 3 Staffers Regain Freedom

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

Bandits have released 27 students and 3 staffers of the Federal Government College, Yauri, Kebbi State out of the 90 in their captivity.

The students were abducted at the Federal Government College, Yauri, Kebbi State in June.

The freed students were brought to the Government House in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday in company of combined security operatives of the DSS, Mobile police, Army and Civil defence in three buses around 3pm.

The students were also accompanied by medical personnel and other support personnel of the state government and were received by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and top government officials at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

While receiving the students, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said President Muhammadu Buhari upon their abduction had issued directives to all security operatives to ensure the students were rescued from the bandits.

He said the Army, DSS, Police, Civil Defence and Vigilant group were instrumental to the release of the students.

“I also commend the efforts of Senator Adamu Aliero, Minister of Justice Malami and a host of others”, he said.

A statement by the media aide to the governor said the students were brought to the state capital following their release by their abductors.

The statement added that efforts were still on to secure the release of the remaining students that were still with the bandits.

It said the students would undergo medical screening and other support while being reunited with their families.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

