Devon King’s Advocates Culinary Ethics with Family Bond

Determined to promote culinary creativity and deepen family bonding among its consumers, Devon King’s, a brand of PZ Wilmar Limited, has called for entry in the King’s Dorm season 2, which is expected to kick start next month.

The Season two of the annual program, according to the organizer, will see interested families create a short video of about 60 seconds of their bonding moment with #DevonKingsDorm on social media.

After the first stage of the activities, 12 of the entries will be selected for the opening phase of the reality cooking competition.

Four out of the 12 participating families will make it to the semi-finals and the best two families move to the final stage of King’s Dorm season 2 to be hosted by Oluwatoyin Abraham Ajeyemi, with Miyonse Amosu, serving as the celebrity judge.

The Managing Director PZ Wilmar Ltd, Ipsit Chakrarti, explained that Devon King’s brand is championing the moment of bonding for families leveraging King’s Dorm as a vehicle to deliver the initiative. According to him, “food plays a vital role in our coming together, which is why the brand decides to take the initiative a step further.

“Aside showing consumers different delicacies and how to prepare them, King’s Dorm will focus on how to bring families together and how it can make the moment of bonding more fun and memorable for consumers.

“That’s why we are taking this season two to the next level, which is to celebrate family ties and also make the bond between families stronger,” he asserted.

The Category and Brand Manager of the company, Oluwatoyin Popoola-Dania, said entry videos for season two of King’s Dorm should be about what brings the family together as a unit.

According to her, having season two of the King’s Dorm is to encourage coming together and bonding moments for families. She opined that the season is about dining with your family, enjoying tasty meals together and staying in touch with loved ones more often.

“With the families coming on the show, it gives us the opportunity to also showcase the different cultures and tribe that we have in Nigeria; then what is unique to each of these families and also get to learn from each family, and see how the entire scope of the competition can be expanded,” said Popoola-Dania.

She explained that the winning family will get N1 million prize money, a 55” TV set, sound bar, a giant fridge, 1.5hp split AC, a 3kva generating set, gas cooker and one year supply of Devon King’s products.

The runner up of King’s Dorm gets N500, 000, a 32” TV set, home theatre system, 1hp AC, a small fridge, gas cooker and six-months supply of Devon king’s products.

The maiden edition of the challenge was won by Muniratu Abubakkar after her 3-course meal which included an appetizer, garlic bread; main course, basmati white rice with chicken sauce. She was presented with N200,000, a standard gas cooker and six-month supply of Devon King’s products.

