COVID-19: Ondo to Bar Unvaccinated Workers from Govt Offices from Nov 1

By Fidelis David

The Ondo State Government has said that any worker without evidence of taking COVID-19 vaccination will not be allowed into government’s offices as from November 1, 2021.

The state Head of Service (HoS), Niran Adeyemo, gave the directive at a meeting with top civil servants in Akure, the state capital.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Segun Odusanya, has declared that presentation of the COVID-19 Vaccination Card and compliance with its protocols are the gateway pass to work place from November 1, 2021.

He promised to enforce the directive as a means of protecting members of staff, while reminding them that the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over but that there is a more deadly variant, hence the need to be vaccinated and to obey the COVID-19 protocol.

“Be conscious of your health, do routine checks. Be up and doing on your jobs, stay in your offices, face the reality of the economic situation in the country, don’t spend recklessly and make good use of the little that is available to you and all will be well,” he said.

He urged workers to prioritise their health by doing routine checks of their blood pressure, blood sugar and other necessary checks as certain deaths can be prevented if one is careful and sensitive.

Odusanya also urged them to take their work seriously by being at work at the stipulated time and also stay in their offices as the job, in his words, is a “collateral and what makes one relevant in the society”.

