Church Denies Investing N500m in Imagine Global Solutions

The Elevation Church (TEC) has denied investing N500 million in a company known as Imagine Global Solutions Ltd (Imagine Lenders).

Imagine Global Solutions Limited was reported to have disappeared with investors’ billions of naira. And TEC was alleged to be one of the investors. However, TEC has denied the allegation.

“TEC is an incorporated trustee registered under the extant Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) with the object of charities and the advancement of the kingdom of God. In other words, the mandate of the church for the past 11 years of existence has

been centred around the propagation of the gospel of Christ and meeting the spiritual and physical needs of members and non-members through charitable outreaches and programmes.

It is in view of the foregoing that we refute in its entirety the publication that the Church has any business interest or investment in Imagine Global Solutions Ltd. We urge the public to totally disregard the report as there is no iota of truth in the publication,” it said.

The church thanked everyone, members and non-members, who, it said have sought direct additional clarification on the issue.

“We reiterate our commitment, without distraction, to continue to pursue our God-given mandate of developing members to be witnesses for Christ and empowering them to achieve the highest levels of distinction and greatness in life through service,” TEC declared.

