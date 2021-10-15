Yemi Alade, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay to Perform at Prince Williams’ ‘Earthshot Prize Awards’

Nigerian music diva and Afrobeats superstar, Yemi Alade, who has just concluded her ‘Empress’ American tour performing in cities such as New York, Washington DC, North Adams, Las Vegas and Houston, Texas, recently granted an interview on one of the most popular weekend breakfast TV shows ‘Sunday brunch’ in the United Kingdom (UK) where she spoke about her recent tour and spoke on why Nigerian music and musicians have now become the toast of the world with the likes of Burnaboy, Wizkid, among others topping charts and selling out concerts.

Yemi Alade also stressed that a healthy competition had made Nigerian artistes better musicians. She said, “the healthy competition between Nigerian musicians has made our sound better and made us better musicians”.

The singer had also appeared on the popular Al Jazeera network show ‘The social’ with Femi Oke in Washington, where she spoke about the importance of female representation in the entertainment industry and why it’s very important that young female musicians aspire for greatness.

She, in the last 12 months, released her album ‘Empress’ and an EP titled ‘Queen don come’, and is currently in the UK where she will be performing at the first ever ‘Earthshot’ prize awards at the Alexandra palace alongside Ed Sheehan, Coldplay and Shawn Mendez among others. The exclusive and globally televised event is put together by the Royal foundation spearheaded by Prince William of the English royal family and recognises inventive solutions to the environmental problems facing the planet.

Hosted by Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary, the hour-long ceremony hopes to turn the tide against the pessimism many feel towards the issue of climate change by showing the positive work being done to help counter the existential threat to humanity.

The initiative set up by Prince William scoured the world for the brightest scientific talent, ultimately settling on 15 finalists who impressed with particularly extraordinary work to help save oceans, land and air. Five will be announced as winners of a £1 million funding prize that will allow them to continue and progress their vital work, which has the potential to help repair our struggling planet.

The Earthshot prize awards will be televised on Sunday 17th October, 2021. The five winners of the ‘Earthshot prize’ will be announced by a star-studded line-up of presenters, consisting of the Duchess of Cambridge, athlete Mo Salah as well as actors Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, David Oyelowo.

The ceremony follows the release of documentary series ‘The Earthshot Prize: Repairing our planet’, which goes into more detail on each of the 15 finalists.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

