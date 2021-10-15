Abducted Kaduna Catholic Seminarians Released

* 22 bandits’ informants nabbed in Niger

John Shiklam in Kaduna and Laleye Dipo in Minna

Three seminarians abducted from Christ the King Major Seminary, Fayit, Fadan Kagoma, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have regained their freedom.

The fourth year theology students were abducted on Monday night when bandits invaded the institution.

Six people were injured during the incident and were treated in the hospital.

Confirming their release in a statement on Wednesday, the Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, said the victims were released by the bandits.

The statement reads: “With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our three major seminarians, who were abducted by armed persons from the Chapel of the Seminary at Christ the King Major Seminary, Fayit Fadan Kagoma in Jema’a Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on Monday 11 October, 2021.”

“Barely 48 hours after their kidnap, our beloved brothers were released by their abductors.

“We want to thank all those that have offered prayers and entreaties for the quick release of our Seminarians and others who are still in the dens of their kidnappers.

“We pray God to hasten the release of those who are still in the hands of their captors,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, not less than 22 people suspected to be bandits’ informants have been arrested by men of the Joint Security Task Force deployed to Shiroro local Government Area of Niger State.

The arrest of the suspects followed a raid carried out by the Task Force on the hideouts of the Informants.

It was learnt that some of the suspects were arrested with riffles and other dangerous weapons and have been taken to security facilities in Zumba town for onward movement to the Police Command headquarters in Minna.

Though the Police could not be reached to confirm the story, it was also gathered that the security task force and members of the local vigilance ambushed fleeing bandits during which it was reported that many of the bandits were neutralized.

However, according to the source, a community leader at Farindoki two members of the local vigilance died in the operation that lasted about two hours and which took place on Tuesday evening.

“A number of motorcycles and AK47 riffles and machine guns were recovered from the bandits” the source said.

All efforts to get confirmation of the story from the Police Command Public Relations Officer DSP Wasiu Abiodun was unsuccessful as he did not pick calls made to his cell phones.

