Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates 100 Housing Units in Lekki

By Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commissioned 100 units of housing project in Ikate, Lekki area of the state.

The commissioned project consisted of a 100-unit estate of 68 terraces of 4 bedrooms with a maid’s room each and 32 flats of three bedrooms with a maid’s room.

The project was initiated during the tenure of Mr. Governor as the then Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of LSDPC.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also named a block of the project after a staff of the Lagos State Development Property Corporation (LSDPC), late Wakilu Hamzat, in the early hours of yesterday just before the commissioning. Hamzat was the engineer in charge of the project.

Sanwo-Olu said: “In honour of Mr. Wakilu Hamzat, we name Block C after him. I enjoin our engineers to specially paint the block and we will be able to acknowledge his great work.

“Wakilu was somebody I personally know. He will be greatly missed but we thank God for his life. He has put in not less than 25 years in the service.”

He promised that the state government would sponsor his children education through scholarship.

In his opening remark, the Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said: “In completing more homes, we are reechoing and underscoring a resolve not only to bring solutions to the issue of housing deficit in the state but also to revitalise the economy, improve our total environment and increase the sense of wellbeing of the people. In line with the transformational agenda of this administration tagged THEMES, the state under the able leadership of Mr. Governor, has continued to charge forward in addressing the issues that are germane to the wellbeing of the citizenry.

“Through various interventions in the housing sector, more homes have been provided and many liveable and model communities have been created all over the state. Construction works at the various sites of housing schemes have also resulted in economic vibrancy for both skilled workers and artisans through creation of direct and indirect employment. The local economies of the project areas have also been greatly revitalised with increased commercial activities from both the supply and demand angle of housing development.”

While appreciating Sanwo-Olu for the support, the commissioner assured: “We will spare no efforts in ensuring that no housing scheme is left uncompleted. With the support and cooperation of everyone, the dream of a greater Lagos will emerge fully even in our time.”

The Managing Director of LSDPC, Mr. Dhikrullah Har-Yusuph, said: “Before Bayview Estate became what you are seeing today, I can boldly say that its former state was a far cry from what we can see here today.

“This land was marshy, swampy lowland that is typical of the terrain in this vicinity. To this end, I would like to acknowledge the massive investment committed by our partner, Messrs. Misa Ltd into the sub-structural element of the estate. Today, we have an estate ready for habitation without any fear of flooding despite the terrain.”

