Okpekpe Race Organiser Hails Shaibu on Sports Award

Foremost Sports Marketing outfit in Nigeria and organiser of the silver labeled Okpekpe international 10km road race, Pamodzi Sports Marketing Nigeria Limited has congratulated Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu,

on his award as the Sports Personality of Year (2020) by The Sun newspaper. In a statement signed by Mike Itemuagbor, Pamodzi Chief Executive Officer, the Edo Deputy Governor’s choice as the Sports Personality of 2020 is a perfect recognition of his untiring efforts at repositioning sports in Edo State and Nigeria.

” I rejoice with you on this occasion of your award as the Sports Personality of the year 2020. On behalf of the management and staff of Pamodzi Sports Marketing Nigeria Limited, please accept our warmest congratulations on your deserved award,’ wrote Itemuagbor who insists The Sun Newspaper has made the best choice for the award.

“I must say that your award is one of the best choices ever made by the board of editors of The Sun newspaper in the area of sports development.

“No doubt, you have worked tirelessly to reposition sports in our native land of Edo State in particular and Nigeria in general. So, you are a perfect choice,” the statement read further.

The Pamodzi CEO also thanked Governor Godwin Obaseki for providing the enabling environment that has led to the huge development in the sports sector.

Edo State hosted what has been described as the best National Sports Festival ever in April under the supervision of the Deputy Governor.

The state is also home of the first road race in West Africa to be granted a World Athletics label, the Okpekpe international 10km road race and both the Governor Obaseki and Comrade Shaibu have been a strong part of it from its conception and have been a solid pillar of support to the historic and enviable height it has attained.

