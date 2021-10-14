Ogun to Install Speed Readers, Cameras to Curb Road Accidents

By James Sowole

As part of efforts to reduce road accident in Ogun State, the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has stated that speed readers and cameras would be installed on the road to monitor compliance to traffic rules and regulations.

The governor disclosed this while inaugurating the state Road Safety Advisory Committee, with his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele as the chairman of the committee.

Abiodun declared that his administration was ready to enforce speed limit as part of efforts to reduce carnages on the state roads.

He promised that the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) would be provided with adequate logistics and human resources, while the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) would be repositioned to ensure that vehicles plying the roads are in good condition.

According to Abiodun, “We have observed the rapid rate of accidents on some of our newly completed roads, consequently, we will be enforcing speed limits through the use of speed readers and camera, and also, we shall provider emergency services such as tow truck, ambulances, fire trucks to assist accident victims.”

While highlighting the importance of road in the socio-economic life of Nigerians, Abiodun said though efforts were being made to improve air, water and rail transportation, his administration would continue to pay attention to roads and how to make them safe for users.

The governor stated that effective transportation system, using the multi-dimensional strategy which included among others, mass bus transit, had been put in place, while over 600 kilometres of roads had been reconstructed and rehabilitated across the state.

He also hinted that his administration was partnering the federal government and industries in the state to have some roads reconstructed under the Free Tax system.

Abiodun lauded the federal government for setting up the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy, and called on all stakeholders in the transportation sector to cooperate with the committee, admonishing road users, particularly commercial drivers, to be careful while on the road.

In his remarks, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Sector Commander, who is also the Secretary of the committee, Mr. Ahmed Umar, said with the inauguration of the committee, the state would take its rightful place as a state that has the safety of its people at heart.

He said the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy is a plan to improve safety on the roads in line with global best practice, submitting that the action plan would help the country improve on issues relating to road safety.

He added that the National Road Safety Advisory Council was first inaugurated in 2017, with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as its chairman.

