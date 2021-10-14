Northern Governors’ Forum Mourn Jukun Supreme Leader, Kuvyo II

By Seriki Adinoyi

Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has described as sad the demise of the paramount and supreme ruler of the Jukun race and Chairman, Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Majesty, Dr. Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi, Kuvyo II, who passed on at the age of 84.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, who described the death of the Aku Uka as painful, said the royal father was a man of integrity and a uniting factor having led the Kwararafa race for 45 years.

While condoling with the Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, and the people of the state, Lalong said Shakarau did a lot to enhance the political, educational, socio-economic and cultural lives of his people by initiating various programmes and projects during his lifetime.

“He also provided leadership to the sons and daughters of Jukun race at home and abroad, and mobilised them for various accomplishments in their areas of endeavour which rubbed off positively on the kingdom,” Lalong recalled.

The Plateau State governor also praised the role played by the royal father in the affairs of the Northern region and Nigeria at large, where he contributed enormously within the traditional system to advance solutions to many challenges of the region and the country at large.

Lalong said the Northern Governors’ Forum would miss his wise counsel and passion for peace, harmony and development, which he consistently advocated during his reign.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

