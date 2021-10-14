Masari Warns Judges, NBA against Granting Bail to Bandits

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has warned the state judges and members of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) against granting bail to arrested bandits, rapists and other criminals in the state.

Masari, who gave the warning while swearing in three newly appointed High Courts Judges at the Government House, said bandits and other arrested hoodlums should be punished for their crimes to serve as deterrent to others.

The newly swore-in Judges were Justice Kabir Shaibu, the state High Court Chief Registrar; Justice Ibrahim Isaiaku and Justice Abubakar Maude.

Masari averred that NBA members in synergy with some judges in the state were securing the release of arrested bandits, armed robbers and rapists through the instrument of fundamental human right enforcement instead of prosecuting them.

He said: “The Nigeria Bar Association must call its members who are with the habit of securing release of bandits, rapists and armed robbers through the instrument of fundamental right enforcement to order, and avoid compromise under cover.

“We have had incidences where suspected bandits, terrorists, armed robbers and rapists were released on bail only for them to commit same offence. Such ugly incidences could have been averted if bail was not granted at all”.

According to the former speaker of the House of Representatives, “We are in an unusual time of serious security challenges. Therefore, we must put our heads together to address the unusual challenges”.

While urging the new judges to imbibe the culture of integrity, transparency, and good conducts in the discharge of their obligations, the governor charged them to consider their appointment as a call to duty that required professionalism.

He said the state government under his watch would continue to give the judiciary the necessary supports in order to ensure speedy dispensation of justice in the state.

