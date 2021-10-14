How to Tame Cancerous Cells

Of all the diseases that plague man, cancer remains the most life-threatening. The reason for this is not farfetched- late detection makes it very debilitating, as such chances of anyone surviving the ordeal after the disease has literally run its full circle is very slim. But according to Dr. Lohith Reddy, a Radiation Oncologist with India’s largest Cancer care center, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd, all hope is not lost as they have been helping millions of Nigerians deal with the dreaded disease, Adedayo Adejobi reports

For Dr. Lohith Reddy, a Radiation Oncologist with India’s largest Cancer care center, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (HCG), through their network of 20 comprehensive cancer centers spread across India, they are helping millions of Nigerians deal with the dreaded Cancer disease.

In an exclusive interview with THISDAY, the oncologist said HCG has brought advanced cancer care to the doorstep of millions of people.

Expanding the conversation further, the reporter took a lead by asking about all the nitty-gritty of cancer and why it has become such a deadly disease ruining lives and families across the world.

He said: “Human body is made up of trillions of cells that over your lifetime normally grow and divide as needed. When cells are abnormal or get old, they usually die. Cancer starts when something goes wrong in this process and your cells keep making new cells and the old or abnormal ones don’t die when they should. As the cancer cells grow out of control, they can crowd out normal cells. This makes it hard for your body to work the way it should.

“Cancer can develop anywhere in the body and is named for the part of the body where it started. For instance, breast cancer that starts in the breast is still called breast cancer even if it spreads (metastasizes) to other parts of the body. There are two main categories of cancer including: hematologic (blood) cancers are cancers of the blood cells, including leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma as well as solid tumor cancers are cancers of any of the other body organs or tissues. The most common solid tumors are breast, prostate, lung, and colorectal cancers.”

According to Dr Lohith, “Even though cancer can lead to death, it’s not necessarily cancer that causes someone to die. Causes of cancer deaths can include organ failure due to the size and stress of a tumor, complications during surgery, organ rupture due to tumor size as infection due to the immune system’s ability to fight off illness while on cancer treatment.”

When asked on to how he deals with a patient upon being diagnosed with cancer, knowing that an average patient sees cancer diagnosis as a death sentence, the fear of a cancer death, of pain and the lack of dignity, he said what he does to break the bad news is to show empathy.

“Encouraging the patients to be a partner by taking the active role in cancer treatment can help to get the best care from the team of doctors, nurses, and other health care providers taking care of the patient. They can try to fully understand their cancer, their treatments, and what they can expect,” he stressed.

Short of blowing his trumpet, Dr Lohith Reddy who also has expertise in active precision oncology research in the imaging space and the usage of artificial intelligence in prognosticating and predicting the outcomes and side-effects of cancer by developing a concept of Radiomics and Radio-genomics, said, “For years, HCG has been defining the future of cancer care in India by designing, building and managing cancer centres with a steadfast vision ‘to transform the cancer care environment by bringing core clinical services to one central place’.”

Adding as a matter-of-fact that the company’s overarching philosophy is “To help patients live longer, better lives – and to improve cancer care one centre at a time. At HCG, each centre is a model of excellence, a place where physicians can achieve professional fulfillment and accomplish breakthroughs in patient care.”

Pressed further, he said, “HCG has grown rapidly and is now a leader in cancer care, managing a network of 19 cancer care centres pan-India. Each centre is provided with a business system, management expertise and capital resources to bring patient focused, state-of-the art cancer care to new regions.”

According to him, “An area of such intensity requires innovative treatments and methods, and the introduction of industry-changing technologies, for the overall benefit of both the medical expert and the patient. Cancer research is an area that requires more serious work and HCG aims to rise up to that challenge. In all its years of working in this field, HCG has led the march against cancer and set benchmarks in the industry, by introducing many new technologies, highly useful in increasing the accuracy and saving time. Cancer surgery is an important area of medicine and we aim to lead with our strong framework and technology infrastructure.”

Knowing how cancer has dealt heavy blows on families and even nations like Nigeria with poor health facilities which put them at the receiving end of the deadly disease you wonder if all that is being said is not a fly-by-night tale, but Lohith Reddy dispelled every iota of doubts.

“Ultimately, our patients are the beneficiaries of these achievements- every accomplishment brings us one step closer to our ultimate goal of longer, better lives for cancer patients and their families.”, he enthused.

On how HCG coordinates and implements its cancer care activities, he said, interventions to improve the continuity of care in the follow-up of patients with cancer. “Cancer is a very complex disease characterised by varying clinical features and treatment phases. The continuum of cancer care includes risk assessment, primary prevention,screening, detection, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship, and end-of-life care”.

When quizzed on why HCG has become a preferred destination for Nigerians seeking cancer treatment abroad and may be responsible for this, he offered some plausible explanations.

“The main reasons for the growing popularity of medical tourism in India include the long waiting lists in the developed countries; low cost of medical treatments in India as compared to other developed countries. According to Africa, Nigerians annually spend US$200m on medical tourism to India. The attraction of Nigerians to Indian hospitals is to seek quality and cost-effective healthcare services. India has emerged as a major health provider because of its ability to offer ‘first-class treatment at Third World prices’. India is a major player in global medical tourism and has become the destination of choice for afflicted Nigerians who can afford to, or are compelled by fate of ill-health, to seek medical attention in that country.”

Also citing a report attributed to the Indian High Commission in Nigeria, which states that 47 per cent of Nigerians that visited India in the year 2012 did so to seek medical attention, he revealed that ,“The Nigerian medical tourists to India expended N41.6 billion (US$260million) in foreign exchange in the process (Daily Independent Newspaper, June 6, 2014, p.3). The trend resulted from the inequality in access to healthcare and dearth of specialised medical facilities, which have remained a critical challenge to Nigeria’s healthcare provision.”

Probed further, he said, “At HCG, it has been our venture to redefine the future of healthcare through specialising in cancer care and advanced diagnosis. About 275 specialists work with HCG – The specialists in cancer care. We have engaged in a constant endeavour to mould the future of healthcare in India by designing, building and managing healthcare centers with a steadfast vision of bringing core clinical services under one roof. Our intent is to help patients achieve a longer and better life. With a network of 20 cancer centers across India, HCG makes advanced cancer care accessible to millions of people.”

HCG, he further maintained, “is striving to transform the healthcare environment of the country ensuring it brings together quality, expertise and knowledge. Besides this it is also extending its footprint to international markets. We have established cancer centres in Tanzania and Kenya as of now and hope to expand further to other countries in the near future.’

“At HCG we offer all modalities of cancer treatment with the most advanced state-of- art technologies under a single roof. The concepts like Precision Oncology which is integral part of HCG practice can be one of the factors. We strive to support our patients in all the possible ways, we have started Tele -consultation also for the International patients amid this pandemic.”

While commenting on mortality rate of cancer in Nigeria, the Indian-born medic said one way to reduce the fatality rate is to get “The right treatment at the right time.”

Cancer mortality, he emphasised, can be reduced if cases are detected and treated early. There are two components of early detection.

“When identified early, cancer is more likely to respond to treatment and can result in a greater probability of survival and less morbidity, as well as less expensive treatment. Significant improvements can be made in the lives of cancer patients by detecting cancer early and avoiding delays in care.”

Early diagnosis of symptomatic cancers is relevant in all settings and the majority of cancers, he said, adding that cancer programmes should be designed to reduce delays in, and barriers to, diagnosis, treatment and care.

“A correct cancer diagnosis is essential for appropriate and effective treatment because every cancer type requires a specific treatment regimen. Treatment usually includes radiotherapy, chemotherapy and/or surgery. Determining the goals of treatment is an important first step. The primary goal is generally to cure cancer or to considerably prolong life. Improving the patient’s quality of life is also an important goal. This can be achieved by support for the patient’s physical, psychosocial and spiritual well-being and palliative care in terminal stages of cancer.”, Dr Lohith Reddy emphasised.

QUOTE

For years, HCG has been defining the future of cancer care in India by designing, building and managing cancer centres with a steadfast vision ‘to transform the cancer care environment by bringing core clinical services to one central place’

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

