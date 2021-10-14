Ex-Eagles Stars, 2,000 Athletes for 2021 Adron Games

Former Super Eagles stars, including Daniel Amokachi, Augustine Eguavoen and over 2,000 athletes are scheduled to participate in 2021 Adron Games in Ogun State.

The Games expected to feature 15 sporting activities will attract 2,000 sportsmen and women from across the country.

The games sponsored by real estate firm, the Adron Homes and Properties Limited, will take place at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu, Ogun State.

The Group Managing Director of Adron Homes, Aare Adetola Emmanuel-King disclosed this on Wednesday in Abeokuta at the monthly forum of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ogun State chapter.

King told the sportswriters that the 2021 Adron Games which is the fifth edition, would hold for three days begin on November 18.

The GMD represented by the General Manager, Ayodeji Omoniyi, said the Games is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of the company meant to discover talents and boost grassroots sports in Nigeria.”

He further revealed that the Ogun State’s All Stars will play a friendly with ex-Super Eagles stars during the Games.

“We have not less than eight big banks working with us as partners on this edition. We also looking to get past Super Eagles players to play the Ogun State’s All Stars as part of side attractions to spice up this edition.

Speaking on the events, the Sports Consultant to Adron Games, Waidi Akanni listed the 15 sporting games to take place include; football, chess, table tennis, weight lift, volleyball and others.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

