APGA Expresses Joy at S’ Court Triumph

Party targets victory in Anambra poll

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has expressed happiness at Thursday’s ruling of the Supreme Court which finally put an end to the suit instituted by Mr. Jude Okeke against the national chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye.

In a statement signed by Oye on Thursday, the party said that the victory at the Supreme Court has placed an additional responsibility on members to collectively and individually work for the total victory of the party in the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

He said that APGA remained the preferred destination for any genuine lovers of democracy, adding that despite the conspiracies mounted against it by some persons, the party will be magnanimous in victory.

“Today, the Supreme Court of Nigeria reaffirmed the leadership of APGA under me by unanimously dismissing the twin-suit filed by one Jude Okeke and his cohorts.

“We thank God for his mercifulness and compassion and for seeing us through the intense legal battles. By this victory we have been called to greater service to our great party.

“The November 6, 2021 Anambra State governorship election is drawing closer and this places an additional responsibility on us collectively and individually as members of the party.

“We must gird our loins and take up the gauntlet for the task ahead by ensuring that nothing distracts us as we work for victory in the Anambra State governorship election,” he said.

Oye said he was using the opportunity to enjoin members of APGA all over the country to continue to work together for the growth and development of the party.

He also thanked the judiciary for its doggedness in defending the cause of democracy and shutting out those whose activities are inimical to national development and ethos.

He said: “We need everybody on board as we work to reposition our party for 2021 and 2023.

“APGA remains the preferred destination for any genuine lover of democracy; and we will continue to open up the space for equal participation by all genuine members of the party.

“Be rest assured that we will be magnanimous in victory, because we believe that leadership comes from God.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

