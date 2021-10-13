World Teachers’ Day: GTC Promises Free Professional Training for Teachers

In celebration of this year’s World Teachers’ Day, Greensprings Training College (GTC) has announced free and discounted professional training for teachers across the country.

Making this announcement during a World Teachers’ Day radio talk show, the Head of GTC, Mrs. Adebimpe Ajibola, said the training college decided to offer the training to help teachers upskill.

“As we celebrate World Teachers’ Day this year, we thought about a gift we can offer teachers all over Nigeria, and we decided to present them with a series of professional training that will help them be more impactful to their students.

“This series of training will be on public speaking, teaching and learning strategy, assessment, and many more. We will have facilitators from within and outside Greensprings School,” Ajibola said.

According to her, the date for the training is Saturday, November 13, “and by value, the cost of the training is ₦15,000. Five free slots were given to teachers that called into the show, while other teachers will enjoy a discounted training fee of ₦10,000 if they register on or before October 21.

“The fee covers lunch and tea breaks. The training promises to be very exciting and beneficial to a discerning teacher. Teachers interested in the training can get more information by sending an email to gmc@greenspringsschool.com,” she added.

Greensprings Training College, Lagos is a subsidiary of Greensprings School. It offers short-term and long-term professional education courses, including Thinking School certification, Early Childhood Montessori Diploma, and Cambridge International Education for teachers and school leaders.

