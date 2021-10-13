UNILAG’s SERVICOM Unit Honours Exceptional Staff

As part of activities marking this year’s International Customer Service Week, the Quality Assurance and SERVICOM Unit, Vice-Chancellor’s Office, University of Lagos recently honoured some teaching and non-teaching staff who distinguished themselves in teaching and research, and for excellence in service delivery.

The event with the theme ‘The Power of Service’, also witnessed the presentation of gifts to the three best faculties for efficient service delivery.

In her remarks, the Director of Quality Assurance and SERVICOM, Prof. Grace Otinwa, said the event was organised to celebrate hard working staff, who have rendered services in a distinctive way. She said they might not have been seen or heard. but the unit has a way of picking them and celebrating them.

She said the recognition was also meant to motivate other staff to improve the quality of their service.

According to her, the main customers of the university are the students, parents, contractors, among others. She said students are satisfied when lecturers are punctual to classes and when results of their tests and exams are released promptly.

She added that the university also has diversified entrepreneurship programmes, and students are engaged in national and international competitions. These she said also give them fulfillment because their potential are being recognised and developed. She said successful students also get start-up grant from the university.

Also speaking, Prof. Cecilia Igwilo stressed the need for quality customer service, as customers are now conscious of the quality of service rendered to them.

“Quality of service is no longer seen as an advantage, rather as a necessity for organisations to survive in this competitive world. For an institution to create a strong perception in clients’ minds and increase its value, service quality is inevitable.”

According to her, studies have shown that good quality of service leads to client retention and promotes local and international ratings of the organisation.

