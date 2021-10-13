Tech Academy Promises Better Employment Options

As part of activity marking its fifth anniversary, a technology academy, Univelcity, has promise to train more Nigerians in the area of technology and promised better employment options in the years ahead.

Univelcity is a tech academy designed to accelerate the growth of technology talent in Africa by offering courses in Design, Technology, and Engineering.

Univelcity adopts project-based learning techniques to deliver complex subject-matter in a much simpler way.

Over the last five years they have trained over a thousand young Nigerians who now work around the world with reputable companies such as Google, Sterling Bank and a lot more.

Speaking about the earlier challenges, the CEO, Mr Joseph Agunbiade said, “We started with the objective to increase tech talent poll however how initial model was to train with the hope that when we place them employers are going to pay us but we failed woefully with that model. So we basically switched to a paid where students come in and pay us upfront. So we started building sustainability and on the long run we discovered that more 75% of those who applied couldn’t affordable the programs so we had to start making plans around how to make it affordable. So we partnered with Lagos State Employment Trust Fund to set up a student loan and I cofounded Skill Up Africa that’s now providing a means of financing people and this has been helpful. Those were our initial challenges but we have been able to scale over it. Another challenge was to see how those who go through our program gets placed but today with those we have partnership with and those who have heard about us are now relying on our talents.

Attesting to their quality of service, Joseph added that, “We are very empathetic and our model is such that it is project based as we understand the people coming to us. Having an instructor led training as brought up a level of confidence to our students. We also have a student mentor relationship where they have direct access to their instructors and school directors beyond the class room on a one on one basis and get their questions answered.”

