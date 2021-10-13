Students Maltreatment: Kwara Inaugurates Probe Panel

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Government yesterday inaugurated a probe panel to look into the recent excessive flogging of some Arabic students in Ganmo area of the state. Already, the state government has suspended the head of the school in order to pave way for thorough investigations into the circumstances that led to the action.

The committee is to be chaired by retired Justice Idris Haroon. Other members are Hon. Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Ms. Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam), Mr. Ibrahim Dan Maigoro and Professor Hamzat Abdulraheem.

Others include, Prof Badmus Yusuf; Professor Ali Agan; Dr. Mohammed Ghali Alaya; Dr. Saudat AbdulBaqi; Ms. Balikis Oladimeji of the Federation of Muslim Women Associations of Nigeria (FOMWAN); Mallam Lawal Olohungbebe; and Dr AbdulHameed Sanni (Secretary).

A statement issued in Ilorin and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, stated: “The terms of reference of the committee include to meet with the affected students, their parents, and the school authorities on the circumstances around the corporal punishments meted to them following the students’ organisation and participation in a birthday party.

alleged consumption of liquor and publication of the video footage of same on the social media; review the reward and disciplinary methods in such schools; and make recommendations to the government on how to prevent a recurrence of such in the state.”

The statement however said that, the committee has one week to submit its report, beginning from the day of their first sitting

