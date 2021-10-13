Senate Suspends Plenary for Consideration of 2022 Budget

Appropriation bill passes second reading

By Deji Elumoye and Juliet Akoje in Abu

The Senate on Wednesday suspended its plenary till November 9, 2021 to enable it consider the 2022 Appropriation Bill presented to the National Assembly last Thursday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The upper chamber took the decision after the general principles of the budget proposal had been discussed by senators before passing for second reading.

The Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, moved the motion for the suspension of plenary to enable the heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) appear before the relevant committees of the upper chamber to defend their 2022 budget estimates.

The motion was seconded by Senate Minority, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, after which the Senate rose for the day.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

