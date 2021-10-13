NADECO, Afenifere Eulogise Ndubuisi Kanu

By Oluchi Chibuzor

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has eulogised late former military Governor of Lagos State, Admiral Godwin Ndubusi Kanu (rtd), for his exemplary life, which he dedicated to humanity and country.

The group, at a national day of tribute and honour to celebrate the life of Kanu held in Lagos yesterday, expressed dissatisfaction that the country is yet to be freed from the grasp of military rule as exemplified by the late Kanu.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, Lagos State chapter of pro-Yoruba group, Afenifere, Chief Supo Shonibare, said Nigeria is yet to recover from the grasp of military rule.

He said to lose such an iconic leader, who embraced true federalism, democracy and restructuring, was a set back to the development of democracy in the country.

Shonibare maintained that the military was still at the background tele-guiding the polity direction of the country contrary to what late Kanu wanted.

The Yoruba leader alleged that the military was still in the background using massive resources to almost tele-guide the process of the country democratic structure.

According to him, “It cannot be a coincidence that two presidents that have emerged between 1999 and now have been in the military, and the civilians who emerged as president in between were facilitated by military leaders.”

Shonibare praised the late admiral, who saw the evil that had been perpetrated by the annulment of the 1993 presidential election, abandoned the military constituency and supported democracy in spite of the risk involved.

According to him, “The first military administrator of the old Imo State (Abia and Imo States) and the military governor of the Lagos State continued to stay and support the lead for the country to move from autocracy to which he came to the conclusion that it was what the military government can provide (democracy).

“He believed that the only way you can have true federalism was through proper democracy, however, in the process of the structure of that democracy, each of the federating units must have as much independence in determining their economy and the economic delivery process in their various states.

“Also, he embraced restructuring, true federalism, and to lose such an iconic leader, who is highly regarded not only among the Igbo clan but by all those who support democracy, is a great setback to the development of democracy in our country.”

Kanu died in Lagos on January 13, 2021, at the age of 77.

