Lawan Reshuffles Senate Committees

Unveils four new chairmen, seven vice-chairmen

By Deji Elumoye and Juliet Akoje

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has reconstituted the leadership and membership of some standing and special committees of the upper legislative chamber.

These include four committee chairmen and seven vice-chairmen, as well as new members of some committees.

Lawan made the announcement on Wednesday shortly before the Senate adjourned plenary till November 9, 2021.

Those to serve as chairmen include Senator Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u – Committee on National Population and National Identity; Senator Adetokunbo Abiru – Committee on Industry; Senator Saidu Alkali – Committee on Trade and Investments; Senator Kabiru Barkiya – Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs.

Those selected to vice-chairmanship and membership positions are Senator Seriake Dickson – Committee on Interior; and member, Committee on Appropriations; Senator Biodun Olujimi – member, Committee on Appropriations; Senator Tolu Odebiyi – Vice-Chairman, Committee on Marine Transport; Senator Lekan Mustapha – Vice-Chairman, INEC; Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe – Vice-Chairman, Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Others are Senator Moses Cleopas – Vice-Chairman, National Planning and Economic Affairs; Senator Frank Ibezim Chukwuma – Vice-Chairman, Committee on Industry; Senator Nora Ladi Daduut – Vice-Chairman, Committee on Culture and Tourism; and Senator Degi-Biobarakuma Eremieyo Degi – member, Committee on Appropriation.

In his remarks, Lawan urged the new chairmen and vice-chairmen to commence work immediately, particularly with work on the 2022 budget.

He said: “We expect that these chairmen and vice-chairmen would start their work immediately, especially to work on the budget defence.

“We wish them like all of us, the best of tenure and steady hands on their work.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

