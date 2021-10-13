Igboho Down with Kidney-related Problem in Cotonou, Says Counsel

By Kemi Olaitan

Lead counsel to the detained Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), Chief Yomi Alliyu, SAN, Wednesday raised an alarm that the activist was critically ill in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Alliyu who made the disclosure while speaking on BBC News monitored in Ibadan, said Igboho was battling with failure of his vital organ and taken to the hospital in Cotonou for medical attention.

He maintained that report reaching him was that one of his ( Igboho’s) organs might have been affected as a result of injuries he sustained when he reportedly fell while attempting to escape from the hands of the armed gunmen that invaded his Soka residence in Ibadan on July 1, this year.

According to him, the Yoruba activist has already applied to the Republic of Benin authorities to allow him seek better medical attention in either France or Germany as a result of his failing health.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

