Huawei Introduces 5G Digital Energy, Other Solutions

Huawei has introduced two new 5G based solutions for the energy sector designed to help energy industry participants achieve high-quality development and build a green, low-carbon, secure, and efficient zero-carbon smart energy system.

The two new solutions – the Intelligent Power Plant solution and Smart Gas Station solution – are part of 11 innovative scenario-based solutions for customers in the public services, transportation, finance, energy, and manufacturing sectors.

This was disclosed by Huawei’s Board Member and President, Enterprise Business Group, Mr. Peng Zhongyang, during a summit organised within the framework of Huawei Connect 2021 themed ‘Digital Energy, Powering the Low Carbon Era’.

According to a statement, Huawei held a ConnectConference 2021 online from September 23 to October 31.

Zhongyang, in his keynote speech on the subject of, “Diving into Digital for a Brighter Future ” proposed three focus areas: scenario, models, and eco-system, regarding the vision and future of industrial digital transformation.

He said by continuously working with partners, Huawei aims to meet customer requirements at different stages of digital transformation, address challenges, seize new opportunities for transformation, and create value for the industry.

“Huawei will continue to dive into digital — focusing on scenarios, models, and partners — to help customers succeed in their digital transformation journey. We integrate ICT with real-life scenarios and processes, and develop a new model of consulting, integration, and operational support.

“We aim to fully understand our customers’ needs and vision and then turn them into reality. We encourage partners to shift from acting as channels to becoming competency partners, striving to build a partner system that grows, innovates, and wins together with Huawei,” he added.

In the public sector, three key solutions of City Intelligent Twins were released.

They included Unified Urban Governance in One Network; Assisted Operation Service, and Zero Trust Security.

“These are designed to continuously help governments transform their administrative processes, enabling the construction of a new type of smart city that is more comfortable, innovative, humanistic, resilient, and green.

“For the finance sector are the Mobile Payment and the Digital CORE solution which will help transform financial institutions into better ecosystem-based digital companies. They will also contribute to building fully connected, intelligent, and ecosystem-based financial sectors.

“In the transportation sector, the upgraded Smart Airport, Smart ATC, and Comprehensive Transportation solutions where introduced to continue to enable convenient travel and smooth logistics while supporting customer success in digital transformation.

“Finally, in manufacturing, the Intelligent Automaker solution is intended to improve efficiency and experiences while also facilitating innovations,,” the statement added.

Also, Huawei’s Board Member and CIO, Tao Jingwen, was quoted to have said: “To achieve digital transformation, enterprises need to develop digital platforms as a foundation and focus on business restructuring with the aim of supporting the success of their main business.

“Huawei has built Horiz, a digital enablement platform, based on its own transformation experience. This open platform will help enterprises of various industries achieve digitalisation and forge global competitiveness.

“Leveraging advanced ICT capabilities and years of industry experience, Huawei has long worked with partners and customers worldwide at various stages of digital evolution to fully support their digital transformation.”

