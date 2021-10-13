Edo Youths Protest Bad State of Benin-Sapele Road

Adibe Emenyonu

Many youths in Edo State yesterday stormed the Benin-Sapele road in the state to express their resentment over the deplorable condition of the road.

The youths, who converged on a section of the failed portion of the road by RCC in Benin-city at about 7.30a.m., displaying placards, charged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, to end the carnage caused by the bad road.

The protest caused traffic jam on the road, forcing policemen to control the traffic and maintain law and order.

Leading the protest, President of One Love Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Mr. Patrick Eholor, said: “Road construction ought not to be a matter for discussion in the 21st century Nigeria, especially in a country that prides itself as the giant of Africa.”

The activist vowed to sustain the peaceful protest until the road is fixed, adding that: “The road has become a deathtrap for road users and hideout for armed robbers, especially at night.

“I am sure that Babatunde Fashola has been travelling either with a chopper or an aeroplane with his family not knowing the challenges road users face daily on the roads in the country.”

