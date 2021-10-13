Don Advocates Teachers’ Continuous Capacity Devt, as Wellspring College Graduates 64

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Vice-Chancellor, Wellspring University, Benin City, Prof. Isaac Ajayi, has advised teachers to take annual certification courses to update their knowledge and to remain relevant.

He also called for improved welfare of teachers and conducive environment for them to thrive.

Ajayi was the special guest of honour at the valedictory service and graduation ceremony of the class of 2021, Wellspring College, Lagos recently.

He added that the outbreak of COVID-19 has necessitated the adoption of blended learning, for easy transition to online learning in case of another emergency.

Therefore, he said teachers and students should develop capacity in online teaching and learning, and appropriate technology should be put in place for online delivery of education.

The don advised the graduands to always uphold integrity as one of the ingredients of a successful life. He said they should strive to attain a state where people will take their word even without any written agreement.

He regretted that that the society is lacking integrity, which has caused distrust among the people and lack of confidence in the leaders.

In his speech titled ‘So teach me to number my days’, the chairman of the occasion, Deacon Chucks Okenwa, stressed the need for the graduands to reflect on their past, the present and have a future plan to avoid a life of regret.

Also they should set goals and prioritise them to avoid negative peer influence.

He also urged them to take decisive steps, work hard to attain all they conceptualised, and to be guided by the word of God.

The Principal of the school, Mrs. Oluwafunmilayo Oloriade, stated that in addition to several extracurricular activities, the school has an entrepreneurship and vocational skills acquisition programme where students acquire skills like shoe and bag making, baking, fashion design, photography, among others. With these skills acquired over the years, she said the graduands are equipped to succeed where ever and under what ever condition they may find themselves in future.

Also, through the school’s learning beyond the classroom initiative, Oloriade said the graduands have over the years observed first-hand, numerous applications of various concepts. “They also interacted

and learnt from professionals and entrepreneurs across various industries. This way, they have been empowered with knowledge. The application thereof, and the ability to make informed life decisions.”

She therefore urged the graduands to remain the “total child” they have been forged to be, a responsibility they owe to themselves, their parents and the school.

High point of the event was the presentation of awards to outstanding graduands, song renditions and cultural dance by students.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

