Court Restrains Barau from Parading Himself as Emir of Kontagora

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A Minna High Court has restrained Alhaji Mohammed Barau from parading himself as the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora

Alhaji Mohammed Barau was appointed by the kingmakers about a month ago following the demise of Alhaji Saidu Namaska, who reigned for 47 years.

The appointment was confirmed by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in line with the states Chiefs Appointment and Deposition law with the Commissioner for Local Government Mr. Emmanuel Umar presenting him with letter of appointment on behalf of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello on Sunday.

Some 46 Princes of the emirate had initially protested the appointment and threatened to take legal action against the Kingmakers and the government if the selection of Barau was endorsed.

In an exparte motion filed on behalf of the petitioners (15 princes) by Mr. M Y Mamman at a Minna High court yesterday, they prayed the court for an interim injunction restraining him (Barau) from parading himself as the substantive Emir of Kontagora pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The petitioners also questioned the selection purportedly held on the 19th of last month and prayed the court to order the defendant/ respondents their agents or any other person not to claim or parade or install Barau as the new Emir of Kontagora

Justice Abdullahi Mikail, after listening to the ex-parte motion, ordered the new Emir Alhaji Mohammed Barau, his agents or any other persons whatsoever from parading himself as the new Emir.

The Judge also issued an interim injunction restraining the state governor or his agents from presenting the new Emir of Kontagora with a staff of office as the seventh Emir of Kontagora pending the determination of the exparte motion.

The case has been adjourned October 20 for further hearing.

