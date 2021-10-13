Bandits Invade Kaduna Catholic Seminary, Abduct Three Students, Injure Six Others

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Kaduna State has confirmed the abduction of three seminarians at the Christ the King Major Seminary, domiciled within St. Albert Institute, Fayit, Fadan Kagoma, Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The fourth year theology students, were said to have been abducted on Monday at about 7:26pm when bandits invaded the institution.

In a memo dated October 12, 2021, and addressed to the Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna Province, the Chancellor, Kafanchan Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, said six seminarians sustained various degrees of injuries during the attack and were taken to Salem Hospital, Kafanchan, where they were treated and discharged.

The memo reads: “We announce with unease the kidnap of three major seminarians of the Christ the King Major Seminary, our diocesan Major Seminary is domiciled within the St. Albert Institute.

“It houses mostly the formators and seminarians preparing for the catholic priesthood. The Seminarians receive academic formation from the St. Albert Institute.

“The event took place on Monday, 11th October 2021 at about 7.26pm, in the Chapel of the Seminary in Fayit,

Fadan Kagoma in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“Six seminarians sustained various degrees of injuries. A dispatch of soldiers of the

Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) was on ground to accompany some formators and the injured seminarians to Salem Hospital in Kafanchan.

“There, they were treated and discharged after being confirmed to be stable.”

The memo said, from the reports of the seminary security guards and the law enforcement personnel and the headcount conducted after Mass on the 11th October, 2021, “it was confirmed that three Theology seminarians in their fourth year, were abducted.”

“These seminarians belong to the Apostles of Divine Charity and the Little Sons of the Eucharist Congregation.

“We ask for your closeness to us in praying for the quick and safe release of our abducted brothers,

“The entire well-wishers of our Institute and Seminary are hereby encouraged to desist from taking the laws into their hands.

“We would use every legitimate means to ensure their prompt and secure release.

“May Our Lady of the Holy Rosary and St. Wilfred intercede for our abducted brothers and all other kidnapped persons…”the memo said.

