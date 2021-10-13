Abducted FGC Students to Regain Freedom Soon, Says Kebbi Gov’s Aide

By Ismail Adebayo

The Kebbi State Government Wednesday said the 96 students abducted by bandits at the Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri will be released in a few days time.

It said the reports making the rounds that the students had been released are false.

While briefing journalists at the Cabinet Office in Birnin Kebbi, the Special Adviser to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Major Rabiu Kamba (rtd), said the state government was still making frantic efforts to secure the release of the students from the bandits.

The Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri students and some members of staff were abducted by bandits about 118 days ago.

Kamba enjoined the public to disregard the reports in some newspapers and online medium because they are not true.

“I can tell you that the reports in some newspapers and social media about the students’ release are not true.

“The state government is making frantic efforts to secure the students. We assure you that they will be released in a few days,” the governor’s aide said.

