WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS Aubameyang on Target in Gabon’s Defeat of Angola

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored as Gabon defeated Angola 2-0 in Franceville yesterday to register their first win in Group F of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Arsenal striker lashed in a back-post volley in the 74th minute and To Carneiro’s own goal doubled the Panthers’ lead six minutes from time.

Gabon move on to four points in the table and leapfrog Angola, who have three points. Leaders Egypt on seven points had a later fixture against second placed Libya on six points later last night.

Elsewhere, Cameroon shrugged off a delayed arrival in Morocco to beat Mozambique 1-0 in African qualifiers.

Centre-back Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui netted the winner in the 68th minute to move the Indomitable Lions to the top of Group D, two points ahead of Ivory Coast.

Logistical issues had caused delays leaving Douala, which meant the Cameroon squad only landed in Tangier less than 12 hours before kick-off.

Mozambique’s defeat means Horacio Goncalves’ side can no longer qualify for the World Cup.

Côte d’Ivoire can regain top spot in the group if they beat Malawi in Cotonou, Benin, later.

Only the group winners will reach next March’s play-offs, where Africa’s five representatives in Qatar will be decided.

Mozambique and Ivory Coast are among 11 countries who have been ordered by the CAF to play home games on neutral soil because local stadia are unfit for use.

