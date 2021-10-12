UPDC Unveils Pinnock Prime Estate in Lekki

Foremost property development Company, UPDC Plc., is unveiling another spectacular project known as Pinnock Prime Estate.

In a press statement released by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Odunayo Ojo, the project is a site and service scheme located at Lekki Peninsular II next to its existing Pinnock Beach Estate.

Pinnock Prime Estate is envisioned to become a sought – after development and a residential destination of choice within the area as well as to create a new benchmark for suburban living and a prime, secure and close- knit enclave, setting the standards for premium quality homes. Under the scheme, UPDC Plc will develop an expanse of land measuring 1.47 hectares into 18 site and service plots each measuring between approximately 500 to 1000 square metres. The development will benefit from UPDC’s track record in delivering excellent development control guidelines in line with the company’s value proposition.

Pinnock Prime Estate will be delineated along the lines of high- and low-density plots. In the high-density area, 5 plots will be allotted in a format of 5 – 7 housing units per plot depending on their sizes. In the low-density area, 13 plots are allotted to be developed based on a maximum of 2 housing units per plot.

Buyers will be allowed to develop detached and semi-detached houses, terraces and apartments in line with approved building guidelines. Recreational facilities in the estate are designed to be an embodiment of lifestyle consisting of parks with a play area for children and tree-lined streets with beautiful landscaping.

Infrastructure planned for the estate comprises underground power supply systems including a dedicated transformer for stable mains supply. There is an internal road network with cycling lanes, walkways for pedestrians and drainage channels to evacuate flood water. Potable water supply will be derived from an industrial borehole that is enhanced with water treatment and storage facility. The streets are to be adorned with overhead streetlights, fence lights to illuminate the estate and the surroundings, providing credible security. It is a fully gated and secured estate with gatehouse, secured access and signage. Good hygiene is maintained with a sewage treatment plant system. What is more, enough parking space is made available for residents and visitors alike.

For effectiveness and quick response, the management of the estate is brought nearer to the residents with a facility management office and its crop of maintenance staff managed by UPDC Facility Management Company. UPDC is the largest publicly listed development company in the country. The company is involved in asset management, development management, facility management and property development in various real estate sub-sectors. Within the residential sector, it is investing in site and service projects as well as property development projects from premium low-income to medium-income product genres.

