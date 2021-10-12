UNICEF Flags off Campaign to End Out-of-school Children in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna

Worried by the number of out-of-school children in Katsina State, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has flagged off ‘Back to School and Behavioural Change Campaign’ to avert the menace.

The campaign, which is targeted at returning over 200,000 out-of-school children, including Al-majirai to school in 2021, is supported by the UNICEF and sponsored by Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Speaking at the flag-off of the programme in Katsina Tuesday, the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Badamasi Lawal, said the outbreak of COVID-19 and banditry had triggered the number of out-of-school children in the state, particularly in Kafur and Kankara Local Government Areas.

According to the statistics released by the state SUBEB Director, Social Mobilisation, Abdulmalik Bello, the state has 775,000 out-of-school children across the 34 local government areas of the state as a result of banditry and COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawal, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Musa Abdul Dankama, noted, however, that the back-to-school campaign would reduce the number of out-of-school children across the 34 local government areas of the state.

He reiterated that the state government under the leadership of Governor Aminu Bello Masari has prioritized the education sector hence, the employment of 10,000 teachers, prompt payment of teachers’ salary and timely provision of instructional materials to schools.

He admonished traditional and religious leaders in the state to support the state government’s effort at revitalising the education sector by ensuring the enrolment, retention and completion of school by all children irrespective of gender affiliations.

Earlier, the SUBEB Executive Chairman, Lawal Buhari Daura, represented by Ashiru Sani, applauded UNICEF for supporting the state government in curtailing the number of out-of-school children and other educational challenges afflicting the state.

