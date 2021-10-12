Summit Impacts over 8000 Young Entrepreneurs

By Funmi Ogundare

The REAL Platform International, an entrepreneurship hub, recently held its fourth annual Enterprise and Innovation Development Summit (EIDS), designed to help young adults navigate the innovation process from idea generation to sustainability.

The annual summit held at the NAF Event and Conference Centre, FCT Abuja, was also created to enhance leadership, entrepreneurship and business development, while empowering budding businesses, enterprises and individuals with resources and tools, as it concerns their needs and sphere of influence.

In his remarks, the International Director and founder, the REAL Platform, Kunle Joe Komolafe observed that entrepreneurship in Nigeria and indeed all over the world, had undergone significant transformation in recent years.

According to him, “we have transitioned into a new technology-led era and now more than ever, it is pertinent that young entrepreneurs are equipped with requisite skills to keep up with global trends.”

He expressed excitement that the EIDS had been able to achieve this over the years, adding, ” we are confident that subsequent editions will pave the way for a more dynamic and valuable entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Notable panelists who spoke at the summit International Director included; Aisha Augie, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Buffy Okeke-Ojiudu, Olumide Ogunade (ID Cabasa), among others.

Over 1,000 physical delegates from 11 states across the country, as well as 8,000 online viewers including; upwardly mobile CEOs, young and aspiring entrepreneurs in Nigeria, U.S, Canada and the UK were in attendance.

The fifth edition of the Enterprise and Innovation Development Summit 2022 (EIDS‘22), is scheduled to hold on June 18, 2022.

