By Deji Elumoye and Juliet Akoje

The Senate on Tuesday began debate on the 2022 Appropriation Bill presented to the joint session of the National Assembly last Thursday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, who made this known at Tuesday’s plenary, said the debate by senators on the principles of the 2022 budget proposal will be concluded by Wednesday.

The bill will thereafter be referred to relevant committees for further legislative work.

Details later…

