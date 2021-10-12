Ondo Begins Evacuation of Beggars from Streets

By Fidelis David

The Ondo State Government has commenced the evacuation of destitute, beggars and urchins in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Foluke Tunde-Daramola, told journalists during the evacuation exercise that they had been posing security threats to the residents of the state.

“The sight of the people on the streets of the state capital has become a major concern, not only to government, but to residents.

“Those evacuated would be kept under government’s care for monitoring. Series of meetings has been held with various stakeholders in the state to achieve the desired results.

“Before now, there was an interactive session between the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and other stakeholders in Ondo State including the Head of Service, Mr. Niran Adeyemo and religious institutions to ensure that street urchins, beggars and destitute are taken off the streets.”

“Government would replicate same exercise across the major cities of Ondo State”, Tunde-Daramola added.

One of the evacuees, Mr. Muhammed Bello, pleaded with the Ondo State Goverment to rescind its decision, stressing that life could be difficult for them if they would be taking away from the streets.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

