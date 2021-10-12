Dr Adaralegbe Presents Seminar Paper on Petroleum Energy Economics and Law

Dr Bayo Adaralegbe, Partner & Head, Babalakin & Co Energy Group, will be presenting a Paper at the Special Seminar Series of the University of Ibadan’s Centre for Petroleum Energy Economics and Law

(CPEEL) on Thursday, 14th October, 2021 at 12noon. He will be speaking on “Local Content and its Disconent: An Examination of the Local Content Legal Regimes of Oil Rich Developing Countries”. Dr Adaralegbe has an LLM (with Distinction) from the CEPMLP, University of Dundee, and a PhD with focus on International Investment Law from the same University. He was awarded a full scholarship by a US based Multinational Oil Corporation, for his PhD studies. Dr Adaralegbe has researched, written and presented Papers on local content issues since 2006.

