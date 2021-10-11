Govt Financial Transactions Open to Public, Says AGF

James Emejo and Sonia Mayomi in Abuja

The Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris, has said that information on financial transactions by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are now readily available and could be easily accessed by public.

This, he said, was made possible by the Open Transparency Portal (OTP) recently inaugurated by the federal government.

The AGF made this known while addressing the Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Akure,

led by the Pro Chancellor/Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Dr. Godknows Igali, which paid him a courtesy visit.

Idris said,”Through the Open Treasury Portal, financial transactions by agencies can be seen clearly by whoever desires their pattern of expenditure, their funding and the authority behind a specific expenditure.

“Interested individuals, organisations and investigative agencies can now get on the Open Transparency Portal (OTP) and see for themselves all the information they need concerning patterns on expenditure”.

While recounting the successes recorded by the various financial management reform initiatives of the government, Idris noted that the OTP had further demonstrated the federal government’s commitment to transparency, accountability and efficient management of public finances.

In a statement issued by Director, Information, Press and Public Relations, OAGF, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, he congratulated the Chairman and members of the Governing Council of the institution on their appointment and expressed optimism that their presence on the Board will add value in no small measure to the development of the institution.

In his response to a request by the Governing Council for partnership with the treasury, the AGF pointed out that such partnership would be of mutual benefit to both organisations.

He said officials of the OAGF will sit with key personnel of the institution to map out strategies for effective partnership and expressed the readiness of his Office to let the institution make use of the Treasury Academy, Orozo as its Abuja study centre.

Igali, however in his response said the council would work hard to fulfill the charge by the President that universities should be problem-solvers.

He commended the Idris for the successes recorded in the implementation of the various reforms initiatives and proposed close working relationship between the university and the treasury.

