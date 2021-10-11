Global flavour, Fragrance Market to Reach $36bn in 2022, African Food Flavour Market to Witness 5.12% Growth

Ugo Aliogo

The global flavour and fragrance market is expected to reach $36 billion in 2022 with Africa expected to play one of the biggest growth opportunities, a report by Mordor Intelligence has predicted.

The report noted that while Africa’s food flavour and enhancer market are small, it is a growing market that is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.12 per cent during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report also noted that changing lifestyle of the Africans has led to an increase in the consumption of processed food where flavor enhancers are mostly used, which has driven the food flavour enhancer market in Africa.

The report further explained that the increasing urbanization, rising incomes, a growing regional population, and evolving lifestyle changes are driving the African food flavour and enhancer ingredient market and increasing the consumption of processed foods and beverages.

In a related development, and as part of Symrise AG’s desire to deepen its footprints in the African market, especially the West Africa sub-region, the company has entered a strategic partnership with Freddy Hirsch Nigeria.

The company in a statement hinted that the objective of the partnership is that both companies are focused on boosting food innovation and nutrition in West Africa.

The Sub Regional Director, Flavour Africa Middle East, Sofiane Berrahmoune, said Africa’s projected population of three billion people by 2050 presents a large market for food and nutrition globally.

He expressed confidence that the company is passionate about meeting the needs of its customers and with the strategic partnership from Freddy Hirsch Nigeria.

“We can deliver even greater speed to market in Africa. This strategic partnership with Freddy Hirsch Nigeria will give us deeper access to valuable insights about Africa’s food industry. Together, we are stronger than ever, committed to co-create with Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, combining the best of our strengths and leveraging our strong global footprint with our winning local flexibility, market, and consumer understanding,” he said.

Speaking on the partnership, the Managing Director of Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, Kojo Brifo said: “To achieve our vision of creating authentic African flavors and tastes, we have invested in a Research, Development, and Application laboratory and a manufacturing facility with world-class quality management systems, in West Africa, Nigeria, our partnership with Symrise AG provides an acceleration of flavor development across West Africa and will increase the creativity of customized flavors, help our customers attain speed to market, and enhance their operational agility.”

The statement added: “Under the new partnership, the companies will focus on the development, launch, and commercialization of transformational food products: general seasoning, bouillon meat, snacks, and instant noodles. This innovative partnership will harness the flavor technology platform to deliver authentic regional and hyperlocal African flavors and ingredients. Symrise AG, a global multibillion-dollar fragrances, care, flavor, and nutrition supplier with10 per cent market share and presence in 100+ countries, and Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, a leading West African manufacturer of ingredients and flavours, both with world-class research, development, and application laboratories and manufacturing facilities.”

