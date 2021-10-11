Emir of Ilorin Tasks Subjects on Devt

By Hammed Shittu

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, at the weekend in tasked his subjects to show more commitment to the growth and development of the Ilorin Emirate.

Sulu-Gambari gave the advice while playing host to the members of Ilorin Yidi Praying Ground Maintenance and Management Committee in his palace in Ilorin.

The emir, who stated that it was important for the people of the community to show more resilience and patriotism, added that whoever sacrificed his time, energy and wealth towards the development of the community is bound to receive rewards from Allah.

Sulu-Gambari recalled the wonderful contributions of the late Sardauna of Ilorin, Alhaji Umoru Saro, and a former Minister of Works, late Major-General AbdulKareem Adisa, to the development of the Ilorin Yidi ground.

He said that it was Adisa who first made gigantic investments on the physical development of the praying ground, adding that Saro did not only draw the attention of the community to the need to secure the land by obtaining the Certificate of Occupancy but also committed huge resources to the development of the sanctuary.

The monarch then pointed out that without the state government cooperation, obtaining the certificate of occupancy would not have been possible.

The emir, while endorsing all the steps taken by the committee since it was inaugurated, advised its members against allowing any other structure to spring up at the praying ground in order to preserve the sanctity of the place.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee, Yusuf Sagaya, said members of the committee were at the palace to thank the emir for the privilege they were given to serve Allah and humanity through the committee.

Sagaya, who is also the Za’ana of Ilorin, informed the emir that the committee has been unrelenting in working for the transformation of the praying ground to a world class monument.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

