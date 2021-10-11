Complimentary Securities: How Effective in Face of Emerging Security Challenges and Way Forward (Part 6)

Gbolahan Samuel Moronfolu

SECURITY GUARD DOGS

A guard dog or watchdog is a dog used to guard property against, and watch for, unwanted or unexpected human or animal intruders. The dog is discerning so that it does not annoy or attack the residents of the house.

The deployment of security dogs in Nigeria is now one of the most reliable alternatives for personal and business safety. This is because insecurity in Nigeria has been on the rise for a while, and it doesn’t look like things will get better soon. With this current low level of national security, it is imperative to pay extra attention to your home and business safety.

Whether you are at home or away, security dogs on guard will secure your homes and other valuables from burglars and invaders. These dogs are known to bark until property owners are called to alert and respond accordingly by prompt intervention.

BELOW ARE SOME OF THE BENEFITS OF GUARD DOGS:

Defence: Dogs are selfless protectors and defenders because dogs are loyal. In terrible situations of danger or possibly death, your dog will rather put its live in danger than see its owner being harmed. Unlike human security guard, whose loyalty can be bought, dogs are very loyal to their providers and will go to whatever length to protect them.

A warning signal: The meh sight of signs at gate, such as “beware of dogs” or slightest sight of a dog house in a compound is capable of making a potential burglar retract his or her step even without the dog barking or attacking. These things send warning signals to invaders that the task will not be easy.

An effective weapon: In cases of attempted escape by intruders, security dogs can give a chase and probably catch the intruders. The claws and teeth of the dog are effective weapons to hold down until a rescue team, or the police arrive.

Ability to detect and recognize different sounds: Security dogs have the ability to detect and recognize sounds which security systems like the camera or door sensor can’t pick up or only picked up after the invader has crossed the line. But a dog will bark immediately it senses a stranger from some distance away. Glass shattering or a jump over the fence is enough sound to cause your dog to act appropriately.

Cost of service: You will only need to feed and cater for their general wellbeing with minimal cost. This is cheaper than paying salaries and catering for feeding of a gateman and his family members.

Privacy: A security dog will never divulge your information or gossip about you to others. You can guarantee that whatever happens in your home stays in your home. A security dog can never be compromised or bribed by anyone.

WHAT IS CONSIDERED A GUARD DOG

German Shepherds are one of the most common breeds for police dogs, but they’re just as common as pets. They’ll protect your house from intruders, but they’re so loyal that they will form a strong bond with you. The Giant Schnauzer is basically a stronger, larger version of its standard counterpart.

A guard dog will guard your property and a protection dog will protect you and your family. A guard dog is trained specifically to be a working dog, not a pet. They are used as police dogs or military dogs and cannot “turn off” their training.

THE ADVANTAGES/BENEFITS OF GUARD DOGS

Secure Your Home When You’re Away

Protect You When You Are Home

Protect Your Home Even When They’re Away

Wider Range of Detection than Security Systems

A Selfless Protector

A Faster Responder

An Effective Weapon

Ideal for Lone Seniors & Handicapped Persons.

Their presence discourages intruders.

In the event of a home intrusion, a guard dog will keep the intruders at bay until law enforcement arrives.

They make excellent companions.

Guard dogs are safe to own for families.

They can go with you nearly anywhere.

These dogs provide their owners with extra peace of mind.

THE DISADVANTAGES OF GUARD DOGS

They may scare Guests and other visitors. Most guard dogs are only loyal to those they are familiar with, and in so doing can scare even your guests.

High in Maintenance. Just like humans, dogs also have a lot of special needs like food, grooming, and vitamins.

They may not be able to identify the Criminal in some instances.

FEATURES AND CHARACTERISTICS OF GUARD DOGS

Playful Nature: Look for a playful pup that likes nothing better than fetching balls, catching a Frisbee or playing tug of war with their favorite rope toy. Guard dogs love to play, not only does this make the training fun, it produces a security dog that’s eager to go to work.

High level of Concentration: Professional guard dogs possess high levels of concentration. They are alert at all times and ready to respond to their handler, in any given situation.

Responsive Nature: Dogs that are destined to work in the security field need to respond well to their handlers. You can tell how responsive a dog is during the training stage. If they are keen, pay attention to you and react well to commands, they’ve got a good temperament for the security business.

Willingness to Work: Guard dogs are generally eager to please their handlers. They have energy and drive, and also possess a genuine willingness to work.

Note however that, in spite of all the above mentioned security outfits and alternatives, to complement the public security system, not much have been achieved. This is to say no single security outfit or alternative measure can work in isolation or is enough to tackle the divergent security challenges of any nation, it is greatly advised that all outfits and measures above be applied complementarily, for a more effective and result oriented security system.

*Moronfolu is a seasoned security consultant with many years of security and policing experience. FELLOW, Fourth Estate Professional Society (FFPS), he has also partaken in peace keeping operations within and outside the country and has flair for general security education.

