CEPEJ Distributes Free Solar Powered Systems to Communities Without Light

By Sylvester Idowu

The Center for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), in collaboration with PowerOak Limited, a China-based solar power company, has begun the distribution of free solar power systems to vulnerable persons living in the rural areas of Nigeria where there is no electricity supply.

The distribution is part of the CEPEJ’s voluntary support services to Nigeria and other parts of Africa in providing electricity supply to those who could not afford power generating sets in areas that are not connected to electricity grid.

The programme is tagged “Power Africa 2021, Light an African Household.”

The flag off of the first distribution was executed over the weekend in two riverine communities in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The beneficiaries of the free solar system were filled with joy and thanked CEPEJ’s management, especially its Country Director, Mr. Sheriff Mulade, for choosing their communities as starting points for the distribution.

While presenting and installing the free solar power system for the beneficiaries on behalf of CEPEJ and PowerOak Limited, an official of the NGO, Mr. Dan Tonfawei, charged them to make judicious use of the solar system and protect it from damage.

On the CEPEJ’s team for the distribution were its Corporate Manager, Administration and Accounts, Mrs. Agidi Tina; the Programmes Manager, Environment and Communication, Mr. Dan Tonfawei; and the ICT Manager, Mr. Olatoke Olasupo.

