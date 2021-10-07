World Teachers’ Day: My Govt Will Continue to Prioritise Teachers’ Welfare, Says Gombe Gov

By Segun Awofadeji

As teachers in Gombe State joined their counterparts all over the world to commemorate the 2021 Teachers’ Day, the Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has commended the pivotal role played by teachers and the teaching profession in societal development.

He promised to therefore ensure that their proper training, welfare and provision of requisite infrastructure to encourage performance and productivity are prioritised.

In his goodwill message to mark this year’s World Teachers’ Day yesterday, Yahaya acknowledged their immeasurable contributions and sacrifices to societal development through the impartation of knowledge and shaping the future of the pupils and students despite obvious challenges.

The governor described as apt the theme of this year celebration: ‘Teachers at the heart of education recovery’, in view of their determined and diligent efforts in the crucial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While paying tribute to the teachers on the auspicious occasion, Yahaya reiterated that his administration would continue to take all measures that would promote the wellbeing, development and empowerment of the teachers in the state.

He described them as think-tanks upon which children, as future leaders, draw their inspiration while growing up.

The governor said his administration established the teachers’ resource centre in Kwami as well as strengthened the partnership with relevant agencies and organisations with the sole aim of repositioning the education sector and enhancing teachers’ capacity for optimum performance.

Yahaya indicated that the state of emergency he earlier declared on the education sector was also aimed at taking a holistic approach in providing both human and material resources to reinvigorate the sector and make it more result-oriented, acknowledging that the measure is yielding positive results at both basic and secondary levels.

