WD Launches Solution to Support Content Creators

Nosa Alekhuogie

Western Digital, a global leader in data infrastructure, has launched a new solution for the growing community of creators around the world, known as the WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD.

The new internal flash drive is a powerful solution for upgrading current PCs or optimizing a custom build.

Vice President of Client and Enterprise SSDs for Western Digital’s Flash Business Unit, Eric Spanneut, said: “Complex workloads require high performance and reliability, and the right type of storage can help streamline workflows and increase productivity.

“Our new WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD is built with creators in mind, providing fast speeds, data protection and endurance to support their creative vision.”

To keep creators inspired, each new purchase of a WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD comes with a one-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud, offering access to some of the world’s best creative apps and services such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, Premiere Pro and InDesign.

Vice President, Global Strategic Partnerships at Adobe, Marc Leibowitz, said: “Whether at home or on the go, people are creating in ways that demand more and more from their devices.

“By teaming up with Western Digital, we are able to equip creatives with the tools they need to do their best work, wherever and whenever inspiration strikes.”

The new WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD is designed for endurance, packing high performance into a small-form factor to keep imaginations flowing — all while maintaining low power consumption.

Key features of the new WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD include: NVMe Technology: Create faster while consuming low amounts of power. With read speeds up to 3,500MB/s† (500GB‡‡ – 1TB‡‡ models), systems can run up to 5X faster than Western Digital’s best SATA SSDs.

Built-In Support: Work with extra confidence and peace of mind as the downloadable Western DigitalmSSD Dashboard helps monitor the drive’s health, available space, temperature and more.

According to a UNESCO report, it is estimated that more than 50 million people across the globe self-identified as having a career in the cultural and creative industries. With the ever changing definition of “creator” in a technology-driven world, this title now reaches beyond graphic designers and videographers to include content creators, UI/UX designers, artists and illustrators, entrepreneurs and freelancers, engineers, architects, grad students and more.

