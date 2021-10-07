UNICEF, Bauchi, Fahimta Train 60 Community Youth Volunteers on Child-friendly Initiatives

By Segun Awofadeji

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the Bauchi State Government and Fahimta Women and Youth Initiative (FAWOYDI) has commenced a five-day training for 60 youth volunteers on real-time monitoring for the Child Friendly Community Initiative (CFCI) in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

The CFCI is a UNICEF-led initiative that supports local governments in realising the rights of children at the local level using the UN convention on the Rights of the Child as its foundation.

THISDAY learnt that 120 youth volunteers were selected across the 20 communities where six youths per community are responsible for the growth monitoring and promotion exercise, house mapping and many other activities.

Speaking on the aims of the programme, Programme Specialist, Convergence, UNICEF in Abuja, Bhawna Vajpai, explained that in partnership with the state and local governments, FAWOYDI, communities and support from IHS Nigeria Limited, UNICEF’s CFCI is aimed at helping to accelerate tangible and sustained improvements for children with a view to helping Nigeria achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

According to her, “All children have the right to grow up in an environment where they feel safe and secure, and where they have access to basic services and clean water; play, learn and grow, and their voice is heard.

“Building a friendly community, LGA or state is a continuous process. CFCI initially rolled out in 20 communities of Toro Ward in Toro LGA of Bauchi State. But through real-time monitoring and commitment with the state and local governments, the initiative is expected to be replicated across other wards based on demonstrable benefits for children and communities.

“CFCI will be accelerated across Nigeria with the active engagement and support of a diverse range of stakeholders, including government, the private sector, community-based institutions, CSO, media and others.”

In his remarks at the opening ceremony of the training held at Zaranda Hotel in Bauchi yesterday, the UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Bauchi, Tushar Rane, said the child-friendly volunteers programme is aimed at empowering communities to achieve the set objectives of child survival through routine immunisation and other health related issues.

He said the programme is in alignment with the ‘Generation Next’ project which is focused on the development of the child from infancy to adulthood by ensuring that every necessary health activity is duly followed and adhered to.

According to Rane, “UNICEF is spending huge money on the empowerment of various communities where is it present because the aim is to promote healthy living especially for women and children. We commended the programme in Bauchi as the state is doing well in the child-friendly programme. The experience here is very impressive; it is a good initiative. Other states are copying what is happening here.”

In his address, the state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Aminu Hammayo, commended UNICEF for the continuous support in different sectors of the development of the state and its people over the years.

He congratulated the volunteers for their commitment in ensuring the improved well-being of the people of the state, saying the organisers’ foresight in choosing Bauchi as one of the pilot states for the unique intervention was commendable, which according to him, will address different challenges in the community.

In her remarks, the Executive Director of

Fahimta Women and Youth Development Initiatives, Hajiya Maryam Garba, said her organisation and UNICEF have been involved in the child-friendly community initiative exercise in Toro LGA.

According to her, in order to make Toro LGA child-friendly, it engaged stakeholders, and 20 communities were selected and sensitized in Toro ward on the CFCI project while one LGA coordinating body was established with 13 members just as community coordinating bodies with 15 members per community and one community mobiliser across the 20 communities identified.

