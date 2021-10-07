Oshoala on Target as Barca Femeni Crush Arsenal Ladies

Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala was on target as Barcelona thrashed her old club Arsenal 4-1 in a UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage match on Tuesday night.

Cruising from her seventh goal of the season in a 9-1 crushing of Deportivo Alaves, the Super Falcons captain went up against her former club for the first time in a competitive fixture with hopes of extending her fine form.

The Catalans did not disappoint as they launched the campaign to defend their European title on a high despite early misses in the encounter through Graham Hansen, Oshoala and Martha Torrejon before Mariona Caldentey gave Jonatan Giraldez’s side the crucial lead in the 31st minute off the Nigerian’s assist.

Moments into half time break, Alexia Putellas fired past goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger thanks to an assist from Oshoala on the back of a superb run into the Gunners’ area.

In spite grabbing a brace of assist, the 27-year-old Oshoala eventually got on the scorer’s sheet three minutes into the second half of the contest after being aided by Caldentey but Frida Maanum got a 74th minute consolation for the visitors.

With six minutes left to go, Lieke Martens completed the triumph for reigning champions with her wonderful finish off an assist from Patri Guijarro. The latest goal saw Oshoala, who lasted 71 minutes took her tally to eight in her last five games in all competitions for the Spanish side.

