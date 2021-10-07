Oki Promises Stronger, United APC if Elected State Chairman

Goddy Egene

Fuoad Oki, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fouad Alade Oki, yesterday has declared his intention to contest as chairman of the party in Lagos State. In a message, titled, ‘Declaration of Intention to contest for state chairman of Lagos State APC,” Oki said after a very deep introspection and a sense of commitment, he had formally indicated his interest to contest for the position of state chairman of APC at the state congress slated for October 2, 2021. “My decision to contest this election is borne after careful analyses of the challenges confronting our party and on the strength of clear understanding of my personal ability to provide the needed leadership in our collective search for solutions. My decision to contest the position was influenced by my experience as a team player and a unifier as well as a loyal party man who desires the best for our party, the APC.

Today, our party at the State level had gotten to a cross- not the time to start passing the buck; enough of the blame games. It is time to move on, up and forward. It is time to start afresh! I believe we can take our Party there together,” he said.

Justifying his qualification as the right man for the job, Oki had said he was most eminently qualified to correct some of their mistakes of the near and remote past, having served in many capacities in party administration.

He said:“My last assignment being South-west coordinator for the 2019 Buhari-Osibanjo Presidential campaign and election championing the grassroots mobilisation among others for five months traversing the length and breadth of the Southwest geo-political zone day and night sacrificing everything for the party. Having supervised and won several elections under the AC, ACN and APC platforms. I have conducted and managed not only governorship elections, but also local government elections with all their attendant complexities. I was director general (DG) of four governorship campaign efforts back-to-back apart from my involvement in election activities in at least six other states where results from those effort were victories for our party. I have built a network of personal relationships across the length and breadth of our Country; these networks are expected to come handy in the process of healing wounds and building bonds and synergies necessary in rebuilding and refloating our party in Lagos State. I stand as a bridge in between the old and young generations of our party members. We must harness the abundant energies of our youth and gain from the timeless wisdom of our elders. Our Party need a chairman that can lead the party to meet the needs, aspirations and yearnings of young members. This, I have all it takes to do so.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

